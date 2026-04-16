Short Interest in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Declines By 37.9%

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 70,164 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 112,920 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,431 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,092.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after buying an additional 1,398,261 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,488,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,516,000 after buying an additional 509,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 458,079 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 258.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 582,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after buying an additional 420,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,829,000 after buying an additional 341,720 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.84. 216,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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