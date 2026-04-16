Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,098 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 33,045 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,001 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

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Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 10,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE: FINS) is a closed-end, diversified management investment trust that commenced operations in early 2023. Organized as a Delaware statutory trust, FINS is structured with a defined termination date, at which point the trust will liquidate and distribute remaining assets to shareholders. Shares of the trust trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors access to a yield-oriented portfolio through a single security.

The trust seeks to generate current income principally through investments in a broad array of structured credit instruments.

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