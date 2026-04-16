Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 2949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $724.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1,557.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000.
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile
The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
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