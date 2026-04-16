Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 2949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $724.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.87.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1,557.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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