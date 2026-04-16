Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.03 and last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 1821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,675,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Finally, BDFS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,116,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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