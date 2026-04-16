Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital Group

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 1,450 on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,325 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,880. The firm has a market cap of £224.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,517.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 71.82.

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Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 66.10 EPS for the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Macdonald Group will post 155.186722 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Brooks Macdonald Group

In related news, insider Euan Munro acquired 26,000 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,516 per share, with a total value of £394,160. Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

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Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International. The company offers financial planning advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and multi-asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as investment options.

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