Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $647.00 to $654.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.82.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $588.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.41. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $251.04 and a 12-month high of $599.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,493,000 after buying an additional 758,862 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,065,000 after buying an additional 667,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $243,485,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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