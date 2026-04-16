DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on ASML
ASML Trading Down 4.6%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ASML by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong results: ASML topped EPS expectations and reported €8.8B in net sales and €2.8B net income, underscoring robust demand for advanced lithography tools. ASML Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 sales outlook: Management narrowed/raised FY2026 sales guidance to €36–€40B and reiterated mid‑50s gross‑margin ambition for the year, signaling stronger AI‑related orders. ASML lifts 2026 outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Market validation from customers: ASML and TSMC commentary point to accelerating hyperscaler and memory capex for AI, supporting a multi‑year equipment cycle. ASML and TSMC: AI spending isn’t slowing
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational constraints and cash flow: ASML flagged supply‑chain challenges and posted negative free cash flow in Q1, which may temper near‑term earnings quality until inventories and execution normalize. Q1 highlights and operational notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Capital return: Company completed a ~€1.0B share action, supporting shareholder returns but modest vs market cap. AI outlook and China note
- Negative Sentiment: Softer near‑term guide and margins: Q2 guidance implies lower system volumes and a gross‑margin pullback (guidance ~51%–52% vs Q1), which spooked some traders despite the beat. Near‑term margin/volume concerns
- Negative Sentiment: China export controls and demand visibility: Export bans and the decision to stop publishing quarterly bookings increase uncertainty around China sales and near‑term order visibility, pressuring sentiment. China curbs and visibility concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Share reaction: Some outlets note an intraday pullback (stocks slid in response to the mixed near‑term picture), illustrating buy‑the‑rumor/sell‑the‑news dynamics. ASML stock reaction
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
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