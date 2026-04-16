DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

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ASML Trading Down 4.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,413.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $555.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,396.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,214.50. ASML has a one year low of $614.06 and a one year high of $1,547.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ASML by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

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ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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