Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

KNSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 0.4%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $202.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,300. This trade represents a 35.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $309,321.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,146.42. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,812. 53.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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