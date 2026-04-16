Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 58.97%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.6%
LOAN opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ: LOAN) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. The firm structures short-term bridge loans, senior secured debt and mezzanine debt facilities to support clients’ growth initiatives, working capital needs and acquisition financing requirements. Its investment approach is designed to deliver flexible, asset-backed financing tailored to the unique cash-flow profiles of its portfolio companies.
Operating primarily from its New York headquarters, Manhattan Bridge Capital partners with businesses in a variety of sectors, including business services, consumer products, healthcare and industrial manufacturing.
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