TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Update

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 54,607 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 73,772 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,205 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TH International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of TH International worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

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TH International Price Performance

TH International stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.51. TH International has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TH International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TH International has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About TH International

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TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

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