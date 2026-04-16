Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,202,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $257,441,000 after purchasing an additional 478,214 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 414,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,352 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $258.12 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $740,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,294,466 shares in the company, valued at $291,254,850. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,685 shares of company stock worth $50,757,308. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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