Short Interest in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Decreases By 20.1%

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 99,945 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 125,023 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Star from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Star in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STHO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star
Star Stock Performance
Shares of STHO stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Star has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 7.84.
About Star
Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
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