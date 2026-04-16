Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 6,847 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 395.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 205.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.85.

View Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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