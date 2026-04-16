Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 430 price target on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 480 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 465.

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Tesco Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 488.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 476.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.73. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 343.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 508.20.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The retailer reported GBX 29.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 7,371 million during the quarter. Tesco had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesco will post 27.374848 EPS for the current year.

About Tesco

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Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

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