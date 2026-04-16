Short Interest in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCME) Declines By 18.7%

First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,296 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 11,440 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,820 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF Price Performance

WCME traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period.

First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF (WCME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select equity securities of industry leading companies in emerging or frontier markets. Companies selected are considered to have positive fundamentals and may be of any market capitalization WCME was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

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