Critical Contrast: Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) vs. Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Collective Audience and Atlas Technical Consultants”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.02 -$4.57 million ($0.09) -0.11 Atlas Technical Consultants $604.77 million 0.33 -$7.51 million ($0.22) -22.73

Profitability

Collective Audience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Technical Consultants. Atlas Technical Consultants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Collective Audience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Collective Audience and Atlas Technical Consultants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants -1.24% -13.06% 3.37%

Risk & Volatility

Collective Audience has a beta of 4.13, suggesting that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Collective Audience and Atlas Technical Consultants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlas Technical Consultants 1 0 2 0 2.33

Atlas Technical Consultants has a consensus target price of $27.88, indicating a potential upside of 457.50%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Collective Audience beats Atlas Technical Consultants on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design services comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.