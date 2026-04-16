Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Head-To-Head Analysis

Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Free Report) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. 81.4% of Elio Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Elio Motors alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Elio Motors has a beta of 16.61, indicating that its stock price is 1,561% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lucid Group 3 6 2 0 1.91

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elio Motors and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lucid Group has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.82%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Elio Motors and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group -207.87% -138.82% -31.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elio Motors and Lucid Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group $1.35 billion 1.86 -$2.70 billion ($12.13) -0.63

Elio Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Group.

About Elio Motors

(Get Free Report)

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.