Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $22.23. Fujitsu shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 11,531 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FJTSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fujitsu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Fujitsu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Fujitsu Trading Down 1.3%

About Fujitsu

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

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Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

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