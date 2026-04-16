Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.02. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 423 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Hung Kai Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.6%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

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Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory’s largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over‑the‑counter quotation in the United States.

The company’s core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long‑term leasing and property management.

Further Reading

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