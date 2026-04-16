Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,687 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 8,328 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of AUBN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Auburn National Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUBN

About Auburn National Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, AuburnBank, providing a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and municipalities throughout central and eastern Alabama.

The company’s retail banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, online and mobile banking, and wealth management services. On the commercial side, AuburnBank delivers business checking, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans and cash management solutions tailored to support the growth and operational needs of local enterprises.

Serving primarily the Auburn–Opelika metropolitan area and surrounding counties, Auburn National Bancorporation leverages deep community ties and regional expertise to craft banking solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

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