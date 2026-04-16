Short Interest in Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA) Drops By 18.6%

Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,013 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 28,259 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,981 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baiya International Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Baiya International Group
Baiya International Group Price Performance
Baiya International Group Company Profile
We, Baiya International Group Inc (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co, Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), and its subsidiaries, collectively, “PRC operating entities”. We entered into a series of Contractual Arrangements with the VIE and certain shareholders of Gongwuyuan, and this structure involves unique risks to investors.
Further Reading
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