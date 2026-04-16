Short Interest in Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA) Drops By 18.6%

Baiya International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,013 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 28,259 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,981 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baiya International Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Baiya International Group Price Performance

Baiya International Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:BIYA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,334. Baiya International Group has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

(Get Free Report)

We, Baiya International Group Inc (“Baiya”), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. We are not a Chinese operating company, but an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company, we have no material operations and conduct all of our operations in China through the VIE, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co, Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), and its subsidiaries, collectively, “PRC operating entities”. We entered into a series of Contractual Arrangements with the VIE and certain shareholders of Gongwuyuan, and this structure involves unique risks to investors.

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