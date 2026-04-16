First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 49,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 20,220 shares.The stock last traded at $127.8590 and had previously closed at $127.51.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.80.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.
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