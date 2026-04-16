Investors Buy High Volume of SES AI Call Options (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,413 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,454 call options.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,006. SES AI has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $423.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. SES AI had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 347.81%.The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 million. Equities analysts predict that SES AI will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 100,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,253,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,215. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kyle Pilkington sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 780,203 shares in the company, valued at $936,243.60. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $655,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SES AI by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,083,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SES AI by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SES AI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 88,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SES AI by 3,649.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,924,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SES AI by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,209 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered SES AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES AI in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SES AI

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.