Investors Buy High Volume of SES AI Call Options (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,413 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,454 call options.
SES AI Stock Performance
SES traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,006. SES AI has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $423.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.85.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. SES AI had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 347.81%.The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 million. Equities analysts predict that SES AI will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at SES AI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SES AI by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,083,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SES AI by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SES AI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 88,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SES AI by 3,649.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,924,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SES AI by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,209 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SES shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered SES AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES AI in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SES AI
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
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