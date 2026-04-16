Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 1813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNTGY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Brenntag to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.80.

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Brenntag Stock Up 3.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). Brenntag had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brenntag AG will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag

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Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

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