Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 241,762 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 191,150 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.51. 14,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,973. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $228.85 and a 1 year high of $345.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 244.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

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