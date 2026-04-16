SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,326,846 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 14,390,416 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,793,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 57.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $167.93. 475,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.61. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $107.34 and a 52 week high of $190.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.97.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Persistent supply-risk premium and company-level results point to stronger E&P revenue prospects — Maurel & Prom reported Q1 sales more than doubled as average realized oil prices surged, a concrete example of how higher crude lifts upstream cashflows that benefit XOP constituents. Maurel & Prom’s first quarter sales more than double on surging oil prices
- Positive Sentiment: Lower-than-expected U.S. commercial crude inventories (EIA data) tighten balances and support oil prices, which typically boosts revenue and margins for the E&P stocks in XOP. U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Decline as Exports Rise
- Positive Sentiment: Major oil producers flag upside from price moves — TotalEnergies said higher oil prices will significantly boost production income despite some operational hits, signaling sector-level earnings upside for XOP holdings. TotalEnergies Eyes Boost From Oil-Price Surge, Despite Hit to Production
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro and research notes add two‑way risk — Goldman Sachs warned of upside and downside risks to its 2026 oil outlook, reinforcing that XOP remains sensitive to headline swings rather than steady directional flows. Goldman Sachs flags two‑way risks to their 2026 oil price outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Policy and market-structure moves continue to reshape flows — Japan’s $10bn framework to help Asia secure oil underlines ongoing policy support for energy security, a structural positive for demand but not an immediate price mover. Japan plans $10 billion framework to help Asia secure oil
- Negative Sentiment: Improved U.S.–Iran diplomatic signals are capping the rally — multiple reports that talks may resume and ships could transit the Strait of Hormuz have driven short-term oil price weakness, which pressures XOP. Oil prices fall as hopes for US-Iran deal outweigh supply disruption concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical responses may offset sanctions impact — the Kremlin said Russia has learned to minimise the effect of sanctions after the U.S. chose not to renew an oil waiver, implying continued Russian flows that could restrain prices and pressure XOP upside. Kremlin says Russia has learnt to minimise impact of sanctions after US decides not to renew oil waiver
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. domestic supply measures and regional fuel offers could add near-term supply — Trump administration pipeline permits and Thailand’s PTT offering more fuel oil are incremental supply-side developments that can cap rallies in crude and weigh on XOP. Trump issues several pipeline permits for US-Canada oil transportation Thailand’s PTT offers more fuel oil for May loading, sources say
Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
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