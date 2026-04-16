SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,326,846 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 14,390,416 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,793,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 57.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $167.93. 475,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.61. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $107.34 and a 52 week high of $190.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.97.

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Key Stories Impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

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SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

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