Lbp Am Sa Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 257.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 769,887 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Amundi lifted its holdings in AT&T by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,027,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,702,000 after buying an additional 7,249,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,076,000 after buying an additional 4,725,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,472,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,111,000 after buying an additional 4,613,259 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,932,000 after buying an additional 4,584,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Trading Down 0.6%
T opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.
Key Headlines Impacting AT&T
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlight AT&T as an attractive value/dividend play given its low P/E and yield, supporting longer-term investor interest. Why AT&T (T) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators flag AT&T as oversold (low RSI) with potential rebound upside alongside other telecom names, which can attract momentum buyers. Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings analysis focuses on AT&T’s first-quarter 2026 results under its new segment structure (post-Lumen and EchoStar) and updated free-cash-flow guidance — this is a key event that could move the stock depending on FCF, churn and legacy revenue trends. A Look At AT&T (T) Valuation Ahead Of First 2026 Earnings Under New Segment Structure
- Neutral Sentiment: Follow-up coverage examines whether the new segment reporting will prove that recent acquisitions meaningfully support AT&T’s dividend story — the earnings release will be the test. Can AT&T’s (T) New Segment Reporting Clarify Whether Acquisitions Truly Support Its Dividend Story?
- Neutral Sentiment: Adaptive ML’s growth hires underscore that AT&T is a customer for enterprise ML/AI deployments; this is incremental validation of AT&T’s tech partnerships but not yet a major revenue driver. Adaptive ML Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with Comcast highlight competitive dynamics in broadband and wireless; investors should watch subscriber trends and capex cadence when sizing relative opportunity. AT&T vs Comcast: Which Telecom Stock is the Smarter Pick Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Federal scrutiny has increased after reports that the nation’s emergency backup cell network (operated by AT&T) failed in emergencies; lawmakers are seeking more oversight, raising regulatory and reputational risk. The Nation’s Emergency Cell Network Failed in Emergencies. Lawmakers Want Change.
- Negative Sentiment: Two recent lawsuits allege AT&T’s relocation mandate discriminated against older workers; potential legal costs, settlements or HR disruption could weigh on sentiment. Lawsuits claim AT&T’s CEO saw the relocation mandate as a way to replace older workers with younger ones
- Negative Sentiment: Consumer pushback is surfacing after rumors of a new “Elite” plan priced above $100 — if pricing or value perception worsens, it could hurt subscriber additions/retention. Does AT&T really think customers will pay over $100 for rumored Elite plan?
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
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