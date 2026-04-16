Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Positive Sentiment: JPM reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results — revenue and EPS beat consensus, driven by record trading and robust investment‑banking fees, which supports the bank’s earnings trajectory. Q1 Results

JPM reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results — revenue and EPS beat consensus, driven by record trading and robust investment‑banking fees, which supports the bank’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pushed up price targets after the quarter (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist among others), lending technical support and signaling confidence in JPM’s near‑term outlook. Argus PT Raise

Analysts pushed up price targets after the quarter (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist among others), lending technical support and signaling confidence in JPM’s near‑term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: JPM raised its common dividend and also declared dividends on multiple preferred series, which supports income‑oriented demand. Preferred Dividends

Capital returns: JPM raised its common dividend and also declared dividends on multiple preferred series, which supports income‑oriented demand. Positive Sentiment: Third‑party demand: A reported institutional allocation (Zengame) into JPMorgan wealth products shows external clients buying JPM exposure via wealth offerings. Zengame Investment

Third‑party demand: A reported institutional allocation (Zengame) into JPMorgan wealth products shows external clients buying JPM exposure via wealth offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Management flagged macro and geopolitical risks (energy, deficits, trade/tension), a cautionary tone that markets prize for context but doesn’t change near‑term fundamentals. Dimon Risks

Management flagged macro and geopolitical risks (energy, deficits, trade/tension), a cautionary tone that markets prize for context but doesn’t change near‑term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Investor housekeeping: virtual annual meeting set for May 19 — governance item but not market moving by itself. Annual Meeting

Investor housekeeping: virtual annual meeting set for May 19 — governance item but not market moving by itself. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income (NII) outlook — the reduced NII guide lowers forward earnings visibility and was cited as a key reason the stock pulled back despite the Q1 beat. NII Outlook Trimmed

Management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income (NII) outlook — the reduced NII guide lowers forward earnings visibility and was cited as a key reason the stock pulled back despite the Q1 beat. Negative Sentiment: Management signaled restraint on buybacks and noted valuation concerns — commentary that reduces the likelihood of aggressive repurchases supporting the stock at current multiples. Buybacks Commentary

Management signaled restraint on buybacks and noted valuation concerns — commentary that reduces the likelihood of aggressive repurchases supporting the stock at current multiples. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider and institutional selling: high‑profile insider sales (CEO Dimon reported selling ~$40M; CFO Jeremy Barnum and COO Jennifer Piepszak also disclosed sales under 10b5‑1 plans) plus a fund reporting a material trimming of JPM positions add selling pressure and negative sentiment. Dimon Sale CFO Sale Fund Trim

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE JPM opened at $305.99 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $226.34 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $820.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,776 shares of company stock worth $26,716,478. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.36.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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