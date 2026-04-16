Zacks Research Upgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to “Hold”

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of COIN opened at $195.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.60, for a total transaction of $2,005,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 387,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,063,753.60. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 384,570 shares of company stock worth $60,504,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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