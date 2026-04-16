Wealth Effects LLC Invests $698,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $BSTZ

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 41.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000.

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BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 41,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $920,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 251,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,188. This represents a 19.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ: BSTZ) is a closed-end management investment company that provides targeted exposure to companies engaged in the science and technology sectors. Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, the trust seeks to deliver total return composed of capital appreciation and monthly distributions over a defined term. It operates as a term trust, with an anticipated liquidation date in August 2028, at which point shareholders will receive proceeds based on the trust’s net asset value.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in advancing scientific research, technological innovation and related applications.

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