XY Planning Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,997 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $119.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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