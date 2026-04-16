Lazard (LAZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) recently:

4/14/2026 – Lazard had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Lazard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

4/10/2026 – Lazard was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

4/10/2026 – Lazard had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Lazard had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – Lazard had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – Lazard had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from $62.00.

4/1/2026 – Lazard had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – Lazard had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/14/2026 – Lazard was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/12/2026 – Lazard had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Lazard had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Lazard was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/28/2026 – Lazard was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In related news, CEO Christopher Hogbin sold 7,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $318,317.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,756.01. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 69,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,819,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,995.92. The trade was a 24.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 80,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,962 in the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) is a leading global financial advisory and asset management firm, offering a comprehensive suite of services to corporations, governments and individuals. Founded in 1848, Lazard has built a reputation for providing independent advice and innovative solutions in complex financial transactions. The firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LAZ and maintains its headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda.

In its Financial Advisory segment, Lazard assists clients with mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure optimization and strategic planning.

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