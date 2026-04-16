Turner Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Turner Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 0.0% of Turner Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $60.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.00.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.