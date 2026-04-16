Northwest Financial Advisors Sells 1,559 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Northwest Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $337,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0%

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $440.46 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $291.78 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The company has a market cap of $162.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.89.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Further Reading

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