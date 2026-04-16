Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.73, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Brand Engagement Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNAI opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.97. Brand Engagement Network has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BNAI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brand Engagement Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Brand Engagement Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Brand Engagement Network presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brand Engagement Network

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brand Engagement Network stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) by 197.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.17% of Brand Engagement Network worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc in April 2023.

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