United Advisor Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 276.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. CTC LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. CTC LLC now owns 339,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,102,000 after buying an additional 13,804,173 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,335,000 after buying an additional 1,333,316 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,458,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,792,000 after buying an additional 1,316,074 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,507,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,114,000 after buying an additional 648,801 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $269.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.76 and a 52 week high of $271.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.56 and a 200-day moving average of $252.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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