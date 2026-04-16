Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Grows By 50.6%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,590 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 9,687 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,487,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,842,000 after acquiring an additional 454,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after buying an additional 1,157,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 37,758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 792,918 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 141,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 205,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period.

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Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Announces Dividend

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0887 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc (NYSE: JOF) is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan’s smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan’s domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

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