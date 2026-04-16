WorthPointe LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF $FLIA

WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,034,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,424 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 111,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $718,000.

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Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS:FLIA opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $20.77.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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