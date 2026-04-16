Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.9580, but opened at $7.76. Subaru shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 21,159 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Subaru alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FUJHY

Subaru Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Subaru by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Subaru by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 381,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 25,432 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Subaru by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Subaru by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Subaru

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.