FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 1435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $982.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 547,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 206,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 455,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 235,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

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