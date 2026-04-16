CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.87.

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CF Industries Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $120.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $438,704.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,293.68. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Erik M. Mayer sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $187,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,659.29. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 451.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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