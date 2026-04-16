Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2026 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

4/6/2026 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $321.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $296.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Vulcan Materials was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

3/9/2026 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $322.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Vulcan Materials was given a new $320.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2026 – Vulcan Materials had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down from $335.00.

3/2/2026 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2026 – Vulcan Materials was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/19/2026 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $320.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $316.00 to $296.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $330.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

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Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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