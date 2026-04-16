Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Earnings Results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15, FiscalAI reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.250-1.310 EPS.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.05 and a 12-month high of $139.06.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 37,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blue Sparrow LLC DE acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories
Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue and business strength — Abbott marginally beat consensus on revenue and saw strength in cancer diagnostics and medical devices, which supported the quarter. Abbott first-quarter results beat
- Positive Sentiment: Exact Sciences acquisition — Abbott completed the Exact Sciences deal, positioning the company as a leader in oncology diagnostics and targeting faster growth in that market (guidance incorporates the acquisition and its ~$0.20 EPS dilution). Abbott Reports First-Quarter 2026 Results; Updates Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Company insiders added roughly $3.10M of ABT stock, a signal some investors view as management confidence in the shares. Insiders Added Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: EPS in line — Adjusted EPS of $1.15 matched consensus, so the quarter was not a surprise on the bottom line; margin/ROE metrics remain solid. Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Market narrative — Some commentators label ABT an oversold blue‑chip opportunity, which could attract value-oriented buyers if the guidance impact proves temporary. Is Abbott the Best Oversold Blue Chip?
- Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance slightly below consensus — Abbott set FY adjusted EPS at $5.38–$5.58 versus a consensus ~$5.55, signaling marginally lower full‑year expectations after factoring in the acquisition. Guidance Update
- Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance miss — Q2 EPS guidance of $1.25–$1.31 came below the Street (~$1.34), a primary driver of the intraday downside as it suggests near‑term growth headwinds. Q2 Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Segment headwinds & market skepticism — Analysts and commentators point to Nutrition weakness and say management will need to provide reasons on the call to push the stock higher, adding short‑term uncertainty. Will Robust Medical Business Performance Fuel ABT’s Q1?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.
In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.
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