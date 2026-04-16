Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Earnings Results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15, FiscalAI reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.250-1.310 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.05 and a 12-month high of $139.06.

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Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $30,397.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,267.34. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 37,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blue Sparrow LLC DE acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

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Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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