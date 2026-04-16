Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Guggenheim

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

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Snap Stock Up 7.8%

Snap stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 16,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $77,545.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 466,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,405.40. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 92,956 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $426,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,799,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,443.99. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,546,926 shares of company stock worth $13,250,655. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Snap by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 47,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 42,814 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. SB Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

About Snap

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Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

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