Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Whitehawk Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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Whitehawk Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of WHWK opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bryan Ball sold 92,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $336,554.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 397,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,465.84. This represents a 18.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David James Lennon sold 102,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $359,406.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 691,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,950.54. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 486,758 shares of company stock worth $1,702,536 over the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Whitehawk Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

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