Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.64. The company has a market cap of $994.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.61 and a 12 month high of $134.69.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,016 shares of company stock valued at $30,431,872. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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