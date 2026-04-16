WorthPointe LLC Sells 10,027 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

WorthPointe LLC cut its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,102,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after purchasing an additional 206,717 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 357.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,932,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,932 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,047,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,535,000 after purchasing an additional 160,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,671,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after purchasing an additional 295,670 shares during the last quarter.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $90.28 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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