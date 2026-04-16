Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 9.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 15,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 105,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on DYLLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deep Yellow
Deep Yellow Price Performance
Deep Yellow Company Profile
Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.
The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.
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