Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 9.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 15,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 105,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DYLLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Price Performance

Deep Yellow Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.