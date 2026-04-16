Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 target price on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 3,178.57.

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Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 3,788.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,701.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,269.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,526.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,475.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antofagasta will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Antofagasta

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Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

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