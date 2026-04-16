Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 target price on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 3,178.57.
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Antofagasta Price Performance
Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antofagasta will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Antofagasta News
Here are the key news stories impacting Antofagasta this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cost performance (Los Pelambres, Centinela) highlighted in the Q1 update, supporting margins and cash generation. Antofagasta Reports Strong Q1 2026 Cost Performance
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated its 2026 production outlook and said it expects recovery through the year and to meet full‑year guidance — a reassurance that reduced downside risk from the Q1 dip. Antofagasta quarterly copper production falls, maintains 2026 targets
- Positive Sentiment: Company signals interest in joining Argentina’s copper developments — a potential medium/long‑term growth and resource pipeline boost. Chilean miner Antofagasta signals interest in joining Argentina’s copper rush
- Neutral Sentiment: Markets noted the Q1 output decline (~8%) but also that results topped some consensus estimates and shares reacted positively — a mixed signal for near‑term sentiment. Antofagasta copper output falls 8% in Q1 but tops consensus; shares rise
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the company “backs” its 2026 goals despite the dip — keeps guidance intact but leaves execution risk if recovery stalls. Antofagasta backs 2026 goals despite copper output dip
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 copper production decline (~8%) is a near‑term headwind for volumes and revenue, and will keep focus on whether volumes recover as guided. Antofagasta says Q1 copper output fell 8% but expects to meet full-year guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed a “hold” rating with a GBX 3,700 price target — below the stock’s recent level — which may cap upside from some investors. Berenberg hold rating, GBX 3,700 target
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
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