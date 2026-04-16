U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,640 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,640 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $5,003,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1,135.3% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 388,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 356,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth $82,461,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

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Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $58.08 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever ( NYSE:UL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unilever PLC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Unilever from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $71.00 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

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About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever’s corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever’s business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

Further Reading

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